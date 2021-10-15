Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) by 682.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,284 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEARCA ACIO opened at $30.66 on Friday. Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

