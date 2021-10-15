APY.Finance (APY) Market Cap Reaches $41.75 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $41.75 million and $1.66 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00071755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00109227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,873.80 or 1.00209881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.37 or 0.06176082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002609 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,024,762 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

