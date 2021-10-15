ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:AETUF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 33,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.86. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.