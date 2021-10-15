Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. Arconic has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Arconic by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Arconic by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 174,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 47.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 842,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 271,059 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Arconic by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

