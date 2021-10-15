Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Insider Purchases £18,300 in Stock

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) insider Matthew Jeffs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £18,300 ($23,909.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.42 million and a P/E ratio of 15.38. Arcontech Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.66.

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

