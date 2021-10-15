Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Insider Purchases £18,300 in Stock

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) insider Matthew Jeffs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £18,300 ($23,909.07).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.42 million and a P/E ratio of 15.38. Arcontech Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.66.
About Arcontech Group
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.