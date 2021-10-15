Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 391,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARCO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,560. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $591.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

