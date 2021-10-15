Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,529 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACRE. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $746.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 106.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.