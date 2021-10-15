Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.15% of Ares Management worth $858,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

NYSE:ARES opened at $78.80 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $81.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

