Ares Protocol (ARES) Tops 1-Day Volume of $520,777.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $520,777.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00071770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00110753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00070881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,099.77 or 0.99501504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.27 or 0.06211575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,503,638 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

