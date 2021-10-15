Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.83.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE AJG opened at $161.67 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.95 and a one year high of $162.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

