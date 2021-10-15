Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279,120 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $161.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.95 and a fifty-two week high of $162.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Truist increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.83.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

