Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Short Interest Update

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ARTAU opened at $10.18 on Friday. Artisan Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,959,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,880,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

