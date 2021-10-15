Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 66.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $143,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 59,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $5,078,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

