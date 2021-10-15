ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the September 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,335 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $421,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 24.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 60,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,143. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.