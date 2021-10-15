Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in September

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 449,600 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 800,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,498.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBRF opened at $48.47 on Friday. Asahi Group has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Other. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

