Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Trading 2.8% Higher

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $8.82. 190,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,488% from the average session volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

