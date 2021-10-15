ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,040.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASOS has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.68.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

