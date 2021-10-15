Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ARZGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.