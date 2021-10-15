Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Up to $8.85

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $9.23. Astra Space shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 15,296 shares traded.

ASTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

