Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,800 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the September 15th total of 944,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASTC stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $49.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Astrotech by 296.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 567,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astrotech by 79.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

