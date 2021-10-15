ATC Coin Trading Up 127% Over Last Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 116% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 127% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $503,949.44 and approximately $130.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.27 or 0.00311156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

