Atheios One Day Volume Hits $340.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Atheios has a total market cap of $54,054.08 and approximately $340.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,396,821 coins and its circulating supply is 44,213,337 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

