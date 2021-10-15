Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the September 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. Athenex has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $316.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

