Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as low as C$0.57. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 154,744 shares.

Separately, Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.25 in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$77.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

