Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Up 5.5%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.25 and last traded at $64.25. 181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 58,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $182.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.34 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,712. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 3,796.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

