Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Atlassian worth $19,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $406.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.26, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.22. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

