AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,174,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,221,524 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of AT&T worth $2,249,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after buying an additional 3,364,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,433,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,916,000 after buying an additional 2,716,736 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $25.82. 1,226,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,053,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.