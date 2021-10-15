aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the September 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.19.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.00. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

