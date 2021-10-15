Auctus (AUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.43 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $13,300.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for $0.0817 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.00264852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00209674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00094053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,253,590 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

