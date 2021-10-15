Aurora Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $618,926.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $618,926.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.62 or 0.00265620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00215738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00094571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

