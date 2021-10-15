Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,816 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34,405 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in Autodesk by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

