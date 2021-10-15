Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 112.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 223,900 shares during the period. Autoliv accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.48% of Autoliv worth $41,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $107,676,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2,354.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after buying an additional 322,178 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after buying an additional 276,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 68.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 477,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 194,718 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALV. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Autoliv stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,301. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.