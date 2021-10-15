AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 61,388 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 61,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $7,065,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $4,327,847.42.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $2,945,140.02.

On Monday, October 4th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $2,826,000.72.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

AutoNation stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $116.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,448. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.90. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $129.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 198,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,799,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,697,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

