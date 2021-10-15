AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.78

Shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $2.98. AutoWeb shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 83,008 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.17.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoWeb by 107.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 109,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoWeb by 73.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.