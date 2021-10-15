AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,738.78

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,738.78 and last traded at $1,726.99, with a volume of 1808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,717.55.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,621.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,534.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $30.93 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

