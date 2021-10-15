Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,900 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the September 15th total of 450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.98. Avalon Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
