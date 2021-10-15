Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,900 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the September 15th total of 450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.98. Avalon Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.