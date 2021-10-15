AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.94.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVB opened at $232.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

