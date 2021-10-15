Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $207.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.12 and its 200-day moving average is $211.42. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $129.66 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.