Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNT stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

