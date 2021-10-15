Axa S.A. Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

EWBC stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.