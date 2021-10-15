Axis DeFi Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $518,131.06 and $49,145.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.73 or 0.00206464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00092674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

