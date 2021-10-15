AXPR (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0149

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. AXPR has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $140,664.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00043919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.94 or 0.00205550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00092602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

