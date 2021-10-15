Azuki Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $891,633.60 and $125,262.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00110561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,163.77 or 0.99948831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.41 or 0.06207055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.