B-cube.ai Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. B-cube.ai has a market cap of $1.81 million and $4,800.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One B-cube.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00070805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00110195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.77 or 0.99756986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.28 or 0.06223684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002648 BTC.

B-cube.ai Coin Profile

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,931,527 coins and its circulating supply is 7,721,137 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

Buying and Selling B-cube.ai

