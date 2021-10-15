B90 (LON:B90) Stock Price Up 1.7%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.20 ($0.16). Approximately 3,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 575,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.76 million and a PE ratio of -5.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.11.

About B90 (LON:B90)

B90 Holdings PLC engages in the operation of online Sportsbook and casino product. It is also involved in the provision of marketing activities for other online gaming companies. The company was formerly known as Veltyco Group PLC and changed its name to B90 Holdings PLC in February 2020. B90 Holdings PLC is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

