Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,548,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,303 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 2.97% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BW. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,291,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720,785 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 326.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,000,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,026 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $11,302,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $5,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BW traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 4,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,697. The stock has a market cap of $546.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.