Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Up to $6.29

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.54. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 459 shares traded.

BW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. Analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 896,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 295,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 58.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

