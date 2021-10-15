Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Position Trimmed by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,066,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,000 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for 2.8% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.29% of Baker Hughes worth $70,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 401,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 31,272 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,628,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after acquiring an additional 119,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,229,735. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -910.67 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

