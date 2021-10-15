Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Trading 4.9% Higher

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. 384,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,831,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 153.1% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 88.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

