Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,489,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,039 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.21% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México worth $103,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

BSMX opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

